Competitors came together in Wausau for the opening weekend of the 2017 Badger State Winter Games kickoff this past Saturday. These winter sport competitions bring in families and individuals to compete year after year, with over 20 winter sports, from archery to table tennis, bowling, ski jumping, and everything in between. The Badger State Winter Games are a huge tourism boost for the Wausau area. Thousands of people take part in the competitions, available to all age groups. The winter games will continue through March.