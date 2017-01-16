This past weekend, five Tomahawk High School vocalists were able to participate in the largest high school select vocal festival in the country. Each year, Luther College hosts thousands of high school choir members for the Dorian Vocal Festival. According to Tomahawk Instructor Cory Colburn, the 1,2000 voice choir represents more than 300 schools across the Midwest. Students have continually represented Tomahawk High School at the event and this year is no different. Four seniors: Emma Kummerfeldt, Kirstyn Gullo, Emily Steindl, and Logan Tracey, along with junior Allison Meinheit, were able to travel to Iowa this weekend for the event. Their rehearsal efforts will culminate with a concert this evening, which will be available for streaming at 7 pm.