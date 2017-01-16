Threat at Merrill High School

Local law enforcement contacted the Merrill School District last Friday with an unsubstantiated threat at the high school. Classes were placed on hold, which entails students staying in class and not proceeding to their next class. The high school was not locked down. According to Captain Bennett of the Merrill Police Department, there was a potential threat that was posted on social media, traced back to a Merrill student, and reported through a watchdog group. The student was interviewed and classes resumed. Merrill Area Public Schools thank the Merrill Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for their actions in keeping students and staff safe.