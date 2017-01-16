Truck Falling Through the Ice

Icefishermen driving on the ice never think they’ll fall through, but that scary reality happened this weekend to Ken Wolfe, who grew up in Rhinelander. Wolfe went to Pelican Lake Friday afternoon to go ice fishing with his son, but he never got the chance. As he was driving along the main ice road, the back end of his truck sunk down and the front end started to tip into the air. Once he realized he was sinking, he attempted to escape through the driver’s side door, but it wouldn’t open. He quickly moved over to the passenger side and was able to escape. Wolfe received assistance from friends and the Bulldog Recovery Service on Saturday morning to retrieve his truck. After about two hours and a 5,000 pound winch and a lift jack, they were able to lift the backside of the truck enough to get it back onto the ice. Wolfe stated, “Afterwards is when it really sinks in what could have happened to me or anybody else that was driving out there. Even though there may be a lot of safe ice, people need to be cognizant that things can happen and be prepared.”