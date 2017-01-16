The Vintage World Championship Snowmobile Derby was held this weekend in Eagle River. Larry Severson got the championship in the 250 seniors race last year at age 78, and competed again this year with his son as his crew chief. Larry is the oldest man in the world to win a championship at Eagle River. Larry won his heat race Saturday and competed in the final Super Senior 250 race Sunday. He says he will never give up, and plans on racing again in 2018 at age 80, with his son helping him along the way.