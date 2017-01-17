Antigo District Votes Against Mattoon Elementary District

It appears as though hopes for a Mattoon Elementary School district have been dashed for the time being.

At their meeting last week, the Antigo Board of Education voted 8-1 against Mattoon Elementary splitting off to form its own district.

After several failed referendums, the Antigo Board previously voted to close Mattoon Elementary in an effort to consolidate the district elementary schools.

With the closure, parents and supporters of Mattoon sought to create their own elementary district. Enrollment figures showed the school had less than 100 students.