Autopsy Scheduled

Today, an autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the cause of death for an employee of Veritas Steel, in Wausau. Around 3:45 pm Sunday, emergency crews responded to the 3500 block of Sherman Street because of a report of a fallen steel girder. According to Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Ryan Weber, the initial call stated the man’s foot was pinned. The Marathon County medical examiner stated that the man died Sunday as a result of a work place incident. The death remains under investigation.