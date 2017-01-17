Local Teacher Wins Award

Olivia Dachel, Tomahawk High School’s Business Education teacher, will receive the 2016 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award. Within Olivia’s classroom, students experience a mini-business world, where students and businesses collaborate together to develop sound financial business prototypes. Students learn how business and finance are interrelated. Last year, 100 students took part, and over 40 upperclassmen were involved in peer education, planning and setup. By interacting with our community business partners, students gained a better understanding of debt and its long term impact.