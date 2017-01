A Tomahawk High School Graduate continues to have success in her career serving the country. Peter Kelley passed along that his daughter, Arleen Kelley has received the Navy Marine Corp Achievement Medal. The 2007 THS grad is a 2nd class petty officer, who has been in the Navy for nearly 10 years, and is currently stationed in Hawaii.

Arleen has served a tour in Afghanistan and was awarded her achievement medal during a recent deployment.