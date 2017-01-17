WPS Teaching Electricity Safety in Northwoods Classrooms

Later this week, students across the Northwoods will receive some expert instruction on all things electric.

Wisconsin Public Service will once again present their ‘Path to Ground’ program at schools here in northern Wisconsin. The goal of the program is to instill a healthy respect for electricity and the equipment that brings this important energy source into our homes.

WPS line electricians will demonstrate the importance of safety around electricity and power lines.

A high voltage, path-to-ground display board will help students visualize the importance of avoiding contact with overhead and underground electric lines. Students will also get an up-close look at the safety equipment and precautions WPS crews use while in working in the field.

Numerous schools within the WPS footprint will be participating in the program including AV-W Elementary and Crandon later this week. A program for Tomahawk Middle School is planned for February.