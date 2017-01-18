Fatal Car Crash near Eagle River

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a crash near Eagle River involving a semi that was travelling northbound on US 51 and struck by a minivan travelling westbound on County Road H, yesterday afternoon, at 3:33 pm. The minivan failed to stop for the stop sign on County Road H and struck the passenger side of the semi. The passenger of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the minivan was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, and the semi driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.