Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Minocqua

Last night, at approximately 7:13 pm, the Minocqua Police Department responded to a snowmobile crash on Lower Kaubashine Road at the intersection of Camp Nine Road and Cedar Falls Drive, in Minocqua. A snowmobile traveling on Lower Kaubashine Road lost control and crashed in a wooded area adjacent to the roadway. The operator, Jeffrey Lee Royle (48) of Green Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has been turned over to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation, and specific detail of the crash are not being released at this time.