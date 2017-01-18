Lincoln County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors met last night, acknowledging members for 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service. There were no new appointments. There were resolutions recommending adoption of the Lincoln County Land & Water Resource Management Plan, authorizing the issuance and sale of a $2,600,000 note, and authorizing the issuance and sale of $7,000,000 general obligation refunding bonds. The County Clerk was ordered to take the tax deeds of the 2012 Sale. There were also resolutions approving conveyance of real estate, approving filling new positions at Social Services, and authorizing execution of the state Social Services contract, consortium agreements and professional/care provider contract, and rescinding the Pine Crest Board of Trustees Membership Vote. Finally, Ordinance Chapter 16 regulation of county forest roads and trails revisions. The next county board meeting is Tuesday, February 21, at 9 am at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill.