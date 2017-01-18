Close

Plea Hearing for Tomahawk Man Accused of Stabbing Woman

18 Jan News

A Tomahawk man accused of cutting a woman with a knife this summer could reach an agreement to enter a plea deal today.

35 year old David Fish was arrested on June 6 at a home in the Town of Wilson. The victim told investigators she had been stabbed in the leg. According to the criminal complaint, Fish told investigators the incident was an accident during an altercation.

He is now facing 3 charges including a felony for substantial battery intending to cause great bodily harm.

According to the court calendar a plea hearing has been scheduled for 11am today before Judge Robert Russell.