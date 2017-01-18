Stolen Vehicle Recovered

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a complaint from a citizen that their vehicle had been stolen from the Town of Pelican last Thursday. The vehicle was located last Saturday in the city of Rhinelander. Alexander Durand was arrested for Driving a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Theft of Moveable Property, and Bail Jumping. During the investigation, it was discovered that Durand had been stealing U.S. mail from all over Oneida County, as well as other jurisdictions. A large amount of mail was recovered from Durand’s property. The Sheriff’s Office will be in contact with those whose mail has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.