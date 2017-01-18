Tack Room Fire

Yesterday at 2:10 am, the Tomahawk Fire Department was called to a fire on Hwy 107. A small building which was previously used as a milk house and now used as a tack room for horses was on fire. The tack room was attached to a barn and was totally engulfed in flames as the Tomahawk Fire Department arrived. There was a small amount of damage to the barn roof joists, but the tack room was a total loss. The fire department was on the scene for 3 hours. There did not appear to be any loss of animals.