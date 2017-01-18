Close

Not a member yet? Register now and get started.

lock and key

Sign in to your account.

Account Login

Forgot your password?

Tack Room Fire

Home » Tack Room Fire

18 Jan News

Yesterday at 2:10 am, the Tomahawk Fire Department was called to a fire on Hwy 107.  A small building which was previously used as a milk house and now used as a tack room for horses was on fire.  The tack room was attached to a barn and was totally engulfed in flames as the Tomahawk Fire Department arrived.  There was a small amount of damage to the barn roof joists, but the tack room was a total loss.  The fire department was on the scene for 3 hours.  There did not appear to be any loss of animals.