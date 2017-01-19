While the deer hunt is several months out, area hunters will be able to weigh in on the local populations.

January marks the start of the annual County Deer Advisory Councils. Over the next few weeks, each of the state’s 72 counties will hold their own meetings. Several local counties will host their meetings this week.

According to the DNR, each council will review preliminary recommendations from the review committee and online public feedback to provide information on preliminary action items in the plan review. The response plan covers a wide range of topics including, but not limited to, CWD surveillance and monitoring, hunting season tools, captivity regulations, biosecurity and safety, research, and public involvement.

Lincoln County Council meets today at the Sports Club on Schultz Spur Dr. in Merrill from 7-9 pm.