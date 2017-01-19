Eagle River Ice Castle

Many volunteers and the Eagle River Fire Department made sure that Eagle River could get its ice castle back in time for the middle of winter. This icy tradition took more than 1,000 hours to put together. The 90 pound blocks were stacked over the last five days. Since each block is nearly uniform, they fit together like Lego blocks. Ice scrapers are then used to get a tight seam. Fire Chief Michael Anderson says they do it for the community. The castle will stay up as long as the weather stays cold. Tourists may visit the ice castle any time, near the railroad depot on Railroad Street in Eagle River.