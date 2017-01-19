Semi Crash Names Released

The names have been released regarding the accident yesterday involving a minivan and a semi. The driver of the semi, who was not injured, is Bradley Haugen (63) from South Range. The driver of the minivan was named as Beverly Brandl (68) of Colby. Beverly Brandl sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. The passenger of the minivan was named as Richard Brandl (77) also of Colby, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.