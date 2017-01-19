Snowmobile Derby Returns to Eagle River

Some of the fastest snowmobile racers in the world will once again converge in the Northwoods this weekend.

It’s time once again for the annual World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The event began in 1963 with just a few thousand people in attendance. It has now grown to a several week celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the Eagle River area.

That’s a boon to the local business owners and the tourism dependent economy.

The events actually began last weekend with the vintage and classic events. Various races and rides have been held throughout this week, and action culminates with the World Championships on Sunday.

That field includes 4 time winner PJ Wanderscheid, last year’s champion, Matt Schulz, and, of course, Tomahawk’s Nick Van Strydonk, the 2012 winner.