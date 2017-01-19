Tomahawk Main Street Recommended for National Accreditation

The Tomahawk Main Street organization has once again been recommended for National Accreditation.

Director Christine Vorpagel announced that accomplishment in her written Main Street report at last week’s city council meeting. The recommendation came from Wisconsin Main Street Development Coordinator Darrin Wasniewski at the WEDC Board of Director’s meeting last month.

Vorpagel noted that the recommendation was quite the accomplishment as only a third of Wisconsin Main Street organizations achieve the distinction.

She also thanked the city and the Council for their partnership resulting in the high level of commendation.