Wausau Student Headed to Inauguration

Nathan Trueblood, a high school senior at Wausau West High School, is headed to Donald Trump’s inauguration January 20th. Trueblood received a personal invitation to the event in the mail earlier this month. Trueblood said, “To have this opportunity handed to you is pretty cool.”

He doesn’t know how he was chosen, but he did spend the past summer volunteering with Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Sean Duffy’s campaign.

Roughly one million people are expected to be in attendance of the presidential inauguration, and Trueblood was given a seat just a few rows back.

“I will always remember where I was, what I was doing, who I was with on such a monumental moment in our country’s history,” said Trueblood.