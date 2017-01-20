End Domestic Abuse Project

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin is set to begin a new campaign to stop abuse before it ever happens. The project will work to shift attitudes through a media campaign to support local prevention initiatives. Patti Seger, executive director of the project, states that, “Over 700,000 Wisconsin women have been victims of domestic violence, and while we must ensure that survivors of violence have the services and resources they need to heal and be safe, we must also devote time and effort to transform the individual beliefs and societal messages that are the root of the violence. We want to stop abuse before it happens.”

They are currently assembling a project advisory group to bring together educators, advocates, and younger people to guide the efforts.