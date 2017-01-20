Family Fishing Contest Cancelled

The Tomahawk Fishing Unlimited Family Ice Fishing Contest that was set to take place this Saturday has been cancelled, due to lack of volunteer participation. They will still hold a drawing for the main raffle and the public is invited to stop out to Road Lake Pub and Grille to take part in other activities planned for the night. Raffle tickets are still available and can be purchased at Tomahawk BP, Road Lake Pub and Grille, the Tomahawk Leader, and WJJQ. Tickets are also available this Saturday evening at the event, which runs from 5-7 pm at the Road Lake Pub and Grille.