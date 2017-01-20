Free Tax Help for Senior Citizens

Tens of thousands of Wisconsin senior citizens take advantage of the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, which offers free assistance to those who may not be able to afford the services of a professional tax preparer. You can find the nearest Tax-Aide location online at ‘AARP.org/taxaide” or by calling toll free to 1-888-227-7669. Tax returns tend to become more complex as people age, with many people having more than on income source, such as investments, pensions, retirement plans, and Social Security.