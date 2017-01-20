Nicolet Training for Corrections Officers

Nicolet College is starting a new program to train people who want to become corrections officers in county jails. Northwoods county jails are taking in-state inmates from other, overcrowded jails. Criminal justice specialist, Tim Gerdmann, indicates that anyone that is interested in starting a career in crimainal justice, who is unemployed, or underemployed, should attend Nicolet’s open house. This academy is the first of its kind, for people who can’t afford the time to go to school 40 hours a week for a month. Only a high school diploma is required to enroll in the class. The open house and registration for this training will take place at Nicolet College next Tuesday evening.