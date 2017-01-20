More than 2,000 rides were given to people by Northwoods Transit Connections, the Oneida and Vilas county bus service, last month. They have grown from 2 buses to 5 and are still trying to keep up with the demand. Transit manager, Jim Altenburg, says they are getting 200 to 300 phone calls per day. Northwoods Transit Connections still needs more equipment to meet the needs of the community. Altenburg expects the number of rides to continue to increase, at least by another thousand per month.