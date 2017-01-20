Rhinelander Teacher Named Global Educator of the Year

Linda Goldsworthy, a social studies teacher at Rhinelander High School, is the recipient of the second annual Global Educator of the Year Award. Linda was nominated for helping her students learn about the interconnectedness of the world. In the nominating statement, it was stated that, “Linda teaches events and issues through multiple, usually conflicting, views. By examining different points of view, Linda’s students develop the skills of searching for and taking in other perspectives, especially those of people whose voices are often lost in the traditional curriculum.”

Goldsworthy will receive the award from State Superintendent Tony Evers during today’s general session of the Wisconsin State Education Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Goldsworthy began teaching English at Rhinelander High School in 1996, and in 1999 transferred to the social studies department, where she has taught US History, AP European History, AP United States History, Sociology, and Comparative Religions.