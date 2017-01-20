Wisconsin Spending Cuts Lead to Teacher Shortages

A new report from the independent research group Wisconsin Budget Project says schools, particularly in the northern part of Wisconsin, are experiencing difficulty both in recruiting and retaining teachers.

Between 2005 and 2014, spending by Wisconsin school districts declined by 5.4 percent per student, while the national average showed an increase of 4.2 percent over the same time period. The state’s ranking in school spending has slipped from 13th to 21st in that period of time.

The new study also reveals that Wisconsin has had the biggest decline in spending on teacher benefits such as health insurance premiums and retirement benefits.

Tamarine Cornelius, analyst with the Wisconsin Budget Project, says that faced with these factors, Wisconsin school districts have lowered their standards in hiring teachers.