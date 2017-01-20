WPS Scam Call Warning

Wisconsin Public Service is urging customers to be aware of a recent increase in scam phone calls. More than a dozen calls have been made since Saturday, in which a person has impersonated WPS or other utility company employee in order to fraudulently obtain money.

Callers contact WPS customers claiming that they need to make payments immediately or their power will be disconnected. When the victims agree to pay, the scammers instruct them to pay using prepaid cards such as MoneyPak or Green Dot cards. WPS will never ask you to pay utility bills with prepaid credit cards, nor will they solicit payment from a customer in a threatening manner.

If you do receive a suspicious call, WPS reminds you to never provide any banking account or private information. Contact the WPS 24 hour customer service line immediately, at 1-800-450-7260.