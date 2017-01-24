Abducted Antigo Children Found Safe in South Dakota

The Antigo Police Department has announced that two missing children allegedly abducted by their mother have been located in South Dakota.

Police had been searching for Cathy Brown and her two young children for the past week. Police had noted that they were likely in the Hill City area of South Dakota. Last night they learned that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office had Brown in custody pending extradition back to Wisconsin.

Chief Eric Roller says the children are in good health and their father will be traveling to South Dakota to take custody of the children.