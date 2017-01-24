Mild Conditions Ends Eagle River Ice Castle

An excavator took care of what mother nature started on the Eagle River Ice Castle.

Unfortunately after only just over a week, the annual palace of ice had to be removed due to safety concerns. Organizers noted that the recent warm weather, the sun, and rain fall created some structural issues with the castle. As a result, crews were forced to knock the rest down.

The project, a scenic hot spot, was completed early last week thanks to the work of the Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department.

Of course, a project like this is always weather dependent and in past years, warm weather has prevented the castle from being built at all.