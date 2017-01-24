Rhinelander HS Mock Trial Tuning Up for More Post Season Success

The Rhinelander High School Mock Trial team is gearing up for another run at a state title, earning a 1st place finish in a tune-up event over the weekend.

The Rhinelander Mock Trial team, of course, is a perennial powerhouse in the court event in which students try an assigned case before a panel of judges. The team has won 18 state titles overall.

Over the weekend, the squad won a 29 team tournament at Brookfield Academy. Coach Kathy Vick-Martini noted that many of the top teams in the state competed including last year’s state champion.

In addition to the overall team championship, Max Holperin was named ‘best witness’ and Emily McFarland named ‘best attorney.’

Next up is the regional tournament in early February down in Wausau where Rhinelander seeks their 31st regional title and another ticket to the state competition.