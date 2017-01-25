Added Details on ACLU Reasoning for Lincoln Hills Lawsuit

Two civil rights groups explained that they decided to file a lawsuit challenging conditions at Lincoln Hills because recent investigations at the facility haven’t changed the practices there.

As we told you yesterday, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday asking a judge to limit the practice of solitary confinement as well as the use of mechanical restraints and pepper spray at the facility in Irma.

The lawsuit involves three current inmates and one former inmate.

ACLU attorney Larry Dupuis told reporters during a news conference Tuesday that his group had hoped an ongoing investigation would create change at the prison, but he alleged that inmates are still being abused.

State investigators spent all of 2015 probing accusations of child abuse at the juvenile correctional facility. The FBI has since taken over the investigation but that agency’s bureau is still ongoing and no one has been charged.