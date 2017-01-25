Local Legislators Wrap up Listening Sessions in Lincoln County Today

Local legislators will wrap up a busy week of outreach with their constituents with a pair of listening sessions in Lincoln County.

State Senator Tom Tiffany previously held events with Rob Swearingen on Monday in Rhinelander, Eagle River and Minocqua. Yesterday he was joined with Rep. Jeff Mursau in his district.

Today, Tiffany will partner with Representative Mary Felzkowski (Czaja.) The two will be at Tomahawk Public Library from 9-10. The pair will then travel south to Merrill for another session at City Hall from noon to one.