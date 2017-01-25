Minocqua Chamber Postpones 30 Ft. Tall Snowman

The mild temperatures continue to take their toll, this time on the giant snowman planned in Minocqua.

The Minocqua Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this week that the building of ‘Snowmy Kromer’ outside of the Chamber would be postponed until mother nature better cooperates.

Earlier this month, the Chamber announced plans to once again build the 30 foot tall snowman which went viral on social media last year. They planned the build for this week.

The initial announcement came in early January came shortly after around 10 inches of snow fell in a 24 hour period. Unfortunately last week’s warm temperatures and light rainfall took its toll on much of that snow.

As we told you yesterday, the mild temperatures also forced the premature end of the Eagle River Ice Castle, as well.