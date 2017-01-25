Missing Antigo Children Located, Mother Arrested in South Dakota

An Antigo woman wanted for abducting her two children has been arrested in South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that Cathy Jo Brown was wanted for interfering with a custody order, which is a felony. Brown has shared custody of the two children with their father.

Deputies received a tip Monday that a truck matching the description of Brown’s vehicle was seen broken down in the Black Hills National Forest. Deputies located Brown at a nearby hotel where she was taken into custody that evening.

Antigo Police said yesterday that the two children, ages 9 and 11, were located safe. They added that the father was expected to travel to South Dakota to be re-united with the children.

Brown is expected to be extradited back to Wisconsin at some point to face potential charges.