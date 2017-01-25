Nicolet Receives WEDC Grant for Entrepreneurship Programs

Nicolet College is one of 11 organizations selected for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. grant to help develop or expand programs aimed at entrepreneurship.

Lt. Gov Rebecca Kleefisch and WEDC Secretary and CEO Mark Hogan were on hand to make that announcement on campus yesterday afternoon. Overall, the grants will total nearly a half million dollars statewide.

Nicolet is receiving $27,000 earmarked for the expansion of entrepreneurial training, mentorship and support in six northern Wisconsin counties.

Hogan noted that “Economic development is most effective when it is driven from a local or regional level.”

Nicolet was one of several secondary schools receiving the grant money. Other recipients include research foundations, local economic development organizations and community groups.

The WEDC says they received 32 applications for the program, which provides matching grants to nonprofit organizations and communities.