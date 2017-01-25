Tomahawk Middle School Welcomes Speaker for Red Ribbon Week

As part of Red Ribbon Week festivities ongoing at Tomahawk Middle School this week, the district will welcome a special guest speaker Wednesday.

The annual Red Ribbon Week is a national drug and alcohol awareness program that focuses on positive, healthy choices to build student confidence. Throughout the week, TMS has held themed dress up days including today’s ‘Wear Red’ today.

Coinciding with the event, Tomahawk will welcome Bob Lenz. Lenz has been spreading his message of anti-bullying for more than 30 years. His speaking tours have brought him to all 50 states, with international stops as well. Several groups in Tomahawk partnered to bring Lenz to the area including the school, Kinship and the Tomahawk Anti-Bullying Committee.

In addition to a pair of presentations to the students throughout the day, Lenz will also host a community event this evening at 6pm in the auditorium.